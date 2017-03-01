*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves at Jazz

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Vivint Smart Home Arena

MATCHUP

Our Timberwolves are on a roll. They’re finally learning how to close out games. Minnesota has a chance to jump 3 spots in the Western Conference with a win tonight. The Wolves come into Utah with a 24-36 record holding the 12th spot in the West. Utah looks to fend off the pack with a 37-23 record holding the 4th spot in the West.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Jazz:

PG: George Hill #3

SG: Rodney Hood #5

SF: Gordon Hayward #20

PF: Derrick Favors #15

C: Rudy Gobert #27

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out/season (ACL)

Jazz:

N/A

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Jazz will face off for the 3rd time this season. The last time they played was January 7th, 2017. The game was played at the Target Center. It was an evenly balanced game between the two. Zach LaVine put up 24 points for the Wolves. George Hill lead the way for the Jazz with 19 points. Minnesota loses 92-94 in a close game.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: KAT & Rudy Gobert. This is always a fun duo to watch. It seems like the attention gravitates to these two when they are on the floor at the same time. I expect both to put up big numbers.

Player to watch: George Hill. Hill is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. The Pacers were stupid to let him walk. He’s been an outstanding leader this year and has lead the Jazz to playoff contention.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

(All stats found on NBA.com and basketball-reference.com)