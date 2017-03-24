*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves at Lakers

Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. at the Staples Center

MATCHUP

As the season winds down, it’s looking more and more like both of these teams are out of the playoffs. Minnesota rolls into the Staples Center with a 28-42 recording holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 20-51 holding the 15th spot in the Western Conference.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Lakers:

PG: D’Angelo Russell #1

SG: Jordan Clarkson #6

SF: Brandon Ingram #14

PF: Julius Randle #30

C: Ivica Zubac #40

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out/season (ACL)

Nemanja Bjelica – out/season (ankle)

Lakers:

Luol Deng – out/season (rest)

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Lakers will face off for the 2nd time this season. The last time they played was November 13th, 2016. The game was played at the Target Center. Minnesota absolutely exploded on the Lakers. Andrew Wiggins went off for 47 points and lead the Wolves to a win in a 125-99 game.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Andrew Wiggins & Brandon Ingram. These two are the future of the forward position in the NBA. Brandon Ingram has a Kevin Durant type body who needs to develop. Andrew Wiggins is…well…Andrew Wiggins. It should be fun to watch these two battle it out.

Player to watch: Ivica Zubac. Most common NBA fans don’t know who Zubac is. Since the Lakers have been inadvertently tanking this season, they have started to unleash the young prospects. Zubac is a 20 year old, 7’1 center who has a game that reminds me of Marc Gasol. KAT is clearly a better player at this stage, but guarding Zubac won’t be a cakewalk.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

(All stats found on NBA.com and basketball-reference.com)