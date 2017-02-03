*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves at Pistons

Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at The Palace

MATCHUP

I should’ve known that Minnesota was going to lose. The whole Barkley/LeBron beef sparked something under James and he tore us apart. Minnesota looks to rebound against Detroit. The Wolves currently sit with a 19-30 record holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference. We are only 2.5 games out of the 8th seed. Detroit looks to derail us with a 22-27 record holding the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Zach LaVine #8

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Pistons:

PG: Reggie Jackson #1

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5

SF: Marcus Morris #13

PF: Jon Leuer #30

C: Andre Drummond #8

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Pistons:

N/A

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Pistons have faced off once this season. The last time they played was December 9th, 2016. The game was played in Minnesota at the Target Center. Minnesota got absolutely crushed. No one on the Wolves scored over 16 points. Andre Drummond lead the way for Detroit with 22 points and 22 rebounds. Minnesota loses 117-90.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Karl-Anthony Towns & Andre Drummond. These two will be going at it all night long. Two of the best centers I should also add. Last time Drummond was in Minnesota, he dropped 22 points and 22 rebounds on Towns. Towns had one of his more quiet nights. Should be interesting to see how it pans out.

Player to watch: Tobias Harris. Harris will most likely be resuming his 6th man role now that Jon Leuer is back. So far, Tobias is averaging 16.7 points off the bench. A lot of times, he gets more minutes than some of their starters. I’ve always been a big fan of him. Look for him to have an impact.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

(All stats found on NBA.com and basketball-reference.com)