Timberwolves host Grizzlies

Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Target Center

MATCHUP

After catching a few L’s recently, Minnesota looks to right their wrongs. Minnesota returns home with a 19-31 record holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference. Memphis rolls into town with a 30-22 record holding the 6th spot in the Western Conference

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Grizzlies:

PG: Mike Conley #11

SG: Tony Allen #9

SF: Chandler Parsons #25

PF: JaMychal Green #0

C: Marc Gasol #33

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out (knee)

Kris Dunn – questionable (hand)

Grizzlies:

N/A

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies have faced off three times this season. The last time they played was November 19th, 2016. The game was played in Memphis at the FedExForum. Minnesota got shut down. Zach LaVine carried the team with 22 points. Towns had 17 points, and Wiggins had 7. Definitely a game to forget. JaMychal Green lead the Grizzlies to a victory with 19 points. Memphis wins 93-71.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Karl-Anthony Towns & Marc Gasol. This should be fun to watch. Two of the best centers in the league by far. Gasol has always found a way to limit Towns. Last match-up, KAT only had 3 rebounds. That’s huge.

Player to watch: Zach Randolph. Z-Bo has moved from his starting position, to a 6th man role. Needless to say, it’s working for him. He’s averaging 14.3 ppg, along with 8.3 rebounds. Randolph always knows how to be the dagger when playing Minnesota. I expect him to go off tonight.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

