Timberwolves host Heat

Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Target Center

MATCHUP

Our beloved Timberwolves come into this game on a 3 game losing streak. The Miami Heat however, are somehow on a 10 game win streak. Minnesota looks to break their losing stint with a 19-32 record holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference. Miami looks to extend their streak with a 21-30 record holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Heat:

PG: Goran Dragic #7

SG: Dion Waiters #11

SF: Rodney McGruder #17

PF: Luke Babbitt #5

C: Hassan Whiteside #21

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out (knee)

Kris Dunn – questionable (hand)

Heat:

Justise Winslow – out (shoulder)

Josh Richardson – doubtful (foot)

Josh McRoberts – out (foot)

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Heat will face off for the first time this season. The last time they played was October 15th, 2016 in the preseason. The game was played at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Granted it was preseason, but Minnesota seemed to run the entire game. Andrew Wiggins lead the way for Minnesota with 23 points. Rodney McGruder lead Miami in points with 15, but it wasn’t enough. Minnesota wins 101-96

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Karl-Anthony Towns & Hassan Whiteside. This has been a center duo I have been dying to watch. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most versatile centers in the NBA. Whereas Whiteside is one of the best defensive players with a respectable offensive game. I expect a physical match between the two.

Player to watch: Dion Waiters. He has been easily one of the most shocking players in the NBA this year. I’ve always been a fan of Dion. I knew he needed the right environment in order to shine. It seems he has found a home here in Miami. Waiters has been leading the charge on this 10 game Miami win streak. With LaVine out, I expect Waiters to get a ton of touches at a high rate of efficiency.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

