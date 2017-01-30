*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves host Magic

Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Target Center

MATCHUP

It seems as if the young Wolves are starting to progress as of late. Minnesota has won 4 out of their last 5 games. Their only loss came against the Pacers. Minnesota looks to extend their hot streak with a 18-29 record holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference. Orlando comes into town with a 19-30 record holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Zach LaVine #8

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Magic:

PG: Elfrid Payton #4

SG: C.J. Watson #32

SF: Aaron Gordon #00

PF: Serge Ibaka #7

C: Nikola Vucevic #9

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Magic:

Jodie Meeks – out (thumb)

Evan Fournier – doubtful (foot)

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Magic have faced off once already this year. The game was on November 6th, 2016 at the Amway Center in Orlando. This was a good game for Minnesota. Zach LaVine lead the way with 37 points, Wiggins had 29 points, and Towns had 20 points. Nikola Vucevic was the leading scorer for Orlando with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough. Minnesota beats Orlando 123-107.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Ricky Rubio & Elfrid Payton. These guys to me are practically mirror images. Both aren’t the greatest on offense, but are pretty lengthy on defense. Their roles are to move the ball and get the offense flowing for their teammates.

Player to watch: Bismack Biyombo. I was on the #BiyomboBoat in the offseason. I wanted him to sign with Minnesota so bad. He’s a defensive machine and simply gets buckets. He comes off the bench and provides an absolute dropkick. Watch for him to do some damage.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

