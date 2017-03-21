*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves host Spurs

Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. at the Target Center

MATCHUP

With the season coming to a close, San Antonio has a cushy playoff spot. Whereas Minnesota is on their last legs (literally). We have a ton of injuries. The Wolves come into this game with a 28-41 record holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio comes to Minnesota with a 53-16 record holding the 2nd spot in the Western Conference.

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Spurs:

PG: Tony Parker #9

SG: Danny Green #14

SF: Kawhi Leonard #2

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge #12

C: Pau Gasol #16

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out/season (ACL)

Nemanja Bjelica – out/season (ankle)

Spurs:

Manu Ginobili – doubtful

Dejounte Murray – out (groin)

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Spurs will face off for the 4th time this season. The last time they played was March 4th, 2017. The game was played at the AT&T Center. Like always, Minnesota lead the entire game and ended up blowing it in OT. KAT had 24 points for the Wolves, and Kawhi Leonard had 34 points for the Spurs. San Antonio wins 90-97.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Andrew Wiggins & Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is one of my favorite players in the entire NBA. He’s not flashy, he’s a good guy, and a total baller. Wiggins has been struggling as of late. He needs to show up and defend Leonard so we don’t get embarrassed.

Player to watch: David Lee. I know, it’s probably been a while since you’ve heard that name. No, he isn’t up to his Knicks days. Lee is still a good player, though. He’s gotten into a pretty good role in San Antonio where he can thrive. Coming off the bench he provides a scoring and defensive boost. Wouldn’t it be nice to get that for a change?

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

