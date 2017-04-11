*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Timberwolves host Thunder

Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Target Center

MATCHUP

Well, here we are. The final home game of the 2016-2017 season. It’s been one interesting ride. This season has had its ups, and a lot of downs for Timberwolves fans. The Wolves look to win their final home game with a 31-49 record holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Westbrooks come into town with a 46-34 record holding the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

In other news, Minnesota will unveil their new logo at the game. They are hoping to unleash a “New Era, New Look” to Minnesota basketball. Not sure how many times we’ve been fed that line. But hey, new logos are cool!

Projected Starters

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Thunder:

PG: Russell Westbrook #0

SG: Victor Oladipo #5

SF: Andre Roberson #21

PF: Taj Gibson #22

C: Steven Adams #12

Injury Report

Timberwolves:

Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring foot pain)

Zach LaVine – out/season (ACL)

Nemanja Bjelica – out/season (ankle)

Thunder:

Alex Albrines – questionable (knee)

Doug McDermott – out (knee)

Last Meeting

The Timberwolves and Thunder will face off for the 4th time this season. The last time they played was January 13th, 2017. The game was played at the Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns lead the way for the Wolves with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Russell Westbrook only had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists for a triple double. That’s good to keep him under 25 points, right? Minnesota won that game 96-86.

Noteworthy

Match-up to watch tonight: Ricky Rubio & Russell Westbrook. Oh man. This is going to be something. Ricky Rubio against one of the highest volume shooters in the NBA. Go easy on him, Russell.

Player to watch: Russell Westbrook. Literally, their entire game revolves around Westbrook. Shut him down and you can win this game. It’s not rocket science.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by- play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by- play)

(All stats found on NBA.com and basketball-reference.com)