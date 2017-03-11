*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Game Preview: Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MATCHUP:

The Wolves (27-37) will be playing their second game in as many days tonight, as they travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Minnesota beat Golden State last night, 103-102, and will look to carry that momentum with them. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota, scoring 24 points and grabbing 4 rebounds, while making the game-deciding free throw in the win.

For Milwaukee (31-33), they also had a game yesterday, defeating the Indiana Pacers 99-85 at home to extend their winning streak to a league-leading five games. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge, scoring 21 points a piece. Giannis also added 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the all-around effort he always brings.

PROJECTED STARTERS:

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Bucks:

PG: Matthew Dellavedova #8

SG: Tony Snell #21

SF: Khris Middleton #22

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34

C: Thon Maker #7

INJURY REPORT:

Timberwolves: Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring ankle pain), Zach LaVine – out/season – (Torn left ACL), Adreian Payne – probable (illness)

Bucks: Jabari Parker – out (torn ACL), Michael Beasley – out (knee), Mirza Teletovic – doubtful (hamstring)

LAST MEETING:

The only previous matchup between the Bucks and Wolves this season occurred Last Dec. 30 in Minneapolis, as Minnesota pulled away with the 116-99 victory. The Wolves used a 13-point first quarter lead, and never looked back.

Andrew Wiggins had a big night, scoring a game-high 31 points to go along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Shabazz Muhammad was a big spark off the bench, scoring 22 points, going 8-13 from the field.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo paced the team, scoring 25 points, snagging 6 rebounds, and handing out 5 dimes in the losing effort.

NOTEWORTHY:

In his last two games, Ricky Rubio has been playing absolutely sensational in two Timberwolves victories over very good Western Conference foes. Against the Clippers and Chris Paul, Rubio compiled 15 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds while only committing 2 turnovers. Against Steph Curry and the Warriors, Rubio tallied 17 points, 13 assists, and 4 rebounds while only committing 2 turnovers once again. Ricky is playing some of the best ball of his career, and should be able to continue that tonight. The Bucks have solid guard defenders, but Rubio has proved lately he is matchup-proof.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by-play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by-play)

