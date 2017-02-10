*Check out The Howl Podcast for everything Timberwolves HERE *

Game Preview: Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 7 p.m at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MATCHUP:

Minnesota will face off with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans tonight after narrowly taking down the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night, 112-109. Andrew Wiggins played a solid all-around game, scoring 31 points, grabbing five boards, and handing out six assists against his hometown team. The Wolves are currently 20-33 on the season, and are 5-5 in their last 10 games played.

New Orleans is coming off the heals of a rough 127-94 loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night at home. The Pelicans boast the same record as the Timberwolves, 20-33, and are the current 12th seed in the Western Conference, one spot up on the Wolves. The Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Star big man Anthony “brow down” Davis is having a stellar season this year, while battling various nagging injuries on what seems like a weekly basis. Davis is averaging 27.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for New Orleans, and will be a tough guard for the Wolves big men.

PROJECTED STARTERS:

Timberwolves:

PG: Ricky Rubio #9

SG: Brandon Rush #4

SF: Andrew Wiggins #22

PF: Gorgui Dieng #5

C: Karl-Anthony Towns #32

Pelicans:

PG: Jrue Holiday #11

SG: Buddy Hield #24

SF: Solomon Hill #44

PF: Terrence Jones #9

C: Anthony Davis #23

INJURY REPORT:

Timberwolves: Nikola Pekovic – out/season (recurring ankle pain), Zach LaVine – out/season – (Torn left ACL), Adreian Payne – out (illness), Kris Dunn – probable (hand)

Pelicans: Tyreke Evans – questionable (ankle), Quincy Pondexter – out (knee)

LAST MEETING:

The Timberwolves and Pelicans last saw each other Nov. 23 in New Orleans, with the game being broadcasted on ESPN nationally. The third quarter was another nightmare for the Wolves, being outscored 36-18. Eventually, the Pelicans took down the Wolves 117-96 as Anthony Davis exploded for 45 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Terrence Jones also found success down low, scoring 17 points and snagging seven rebounds.

For Minnesota, guard Zach LaVine was the high-point man, with 26 points on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns was not his usual self, only scoring nine points and adding 11 rebounds in 27 minutes played in one of his worst performances on the season to date.

NOTEWORTHY:

Last game, newly signed Lance Stephenson played about 20 minutes, and the entire fourth quarter in his first game suiting up for Minnesota on a 10-day contract. Stephenson ended with six points, four boards, and one assist. Tyus Jones also got solid minutes in crunch-time, nailing a clutch three-pointer late in the game to help the Wolves secure the victory. It will be interesting to see if those minute totals continue, or fluctuate tonight.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Fox Sports North – Dave Benz (play-by-play), Jim Peterson (analyst)

Radio: 830 WCCO-AM – Alan Horton (play-by-play)

(All stats found on nba.com, and basketball-reference.com)

