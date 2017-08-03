Dear Timberwolves fans,

It’s that time of the year again:

The local media’s interviewing Mr. Taylor.

Here’s an interesting tidbit on China in his interview with the Star Tribune:

Taylor also talked about the great television exposure the NBA gets in China, which will help the Wolves when they play the NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Shanghai and Shenzhen in early October.

“I think it will be a plus,” said Taylor said, who plans to take about 150 Wolves employees on the trip. “I think the exposure you get over there, exposure for the NBA, exposure to the Chinese people, they’re part of our being on the board of NBA China, part of our network of doing things there.

“The TV stations and the fans over in China … I mean, there are more people over there that follow the NBA than in the United States. We really have a big fan base. Then to bring a couple teams over there, I think we’re fortunate that Golden State is going, being the world champions, that’s a big plus, and we get to play them and attract a lot of people. It’s not only the attendance, which will be a large number of people, but people will watch it on TV and then we’ll do a lot of fun things over there.”

Taylor said the Timberwolves will do well financially on the trip, in part because of the Chinese television exposure.