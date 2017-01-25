Minnesota Timberwovles shooting guard Zach LaVine won’t be the only NBA Dunk Contest participant with ties to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. While LaVine may not participate in this year’s contest, another player could take his place.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Indiana Pacers shooting guard Glenn Robinson III, a former Wolves draft pick, will participate in the NBA’s Dunk Contest Feb. 18, in New Orleans.

Indiana's Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) will participate in the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 25, 2017

Robinson was drafted 40th overall by the Wolves in 2014 but was eventually waived in March 2015. Robinson made a pit stop with the Philadelphia 76ers before being picked up by the Pacers before the start of the 2015-16 season.

After playing only limited minutes during his first three NBA seasons, Robinson has been in and out of the Pacers starting lineup this season. He has posted career-best averages of six points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Robinson has thrown down 11 dunks in just under 1,000 minutes this season, according to RealGM.

While Robinson has some athletic ability that will be fun to watch in the NBA Dunk Contest, it will be tough for him to de-throne LaVine, if he decides to compete. LaVine and Orlando Magic power forward Aaron Gordon gave NBA fans one of the best dunk contests in history last season, and it will be tough to surpass those two to earn a spot in the finals.

Robinson will take on his former team this week as the Pacers visit the Target Center on Thursday night.

Chris Chesky is the lead news writer for Howlin’ T-Wolf. Follow him on Twitter: @HTWchris.