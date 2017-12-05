Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Towns has struggled passing out of the double-team recently, but did a nice job of finding a cutting Butler there for the and-one. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) December 5, 2017

TYUS!!!!!! THATS WHAT IM TALKIN BOUT SON! — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 5, 2017

Towns’ defense is frustrating…. — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) December 5, 2017

Offense stagnating now. Trust dissolving — brittrobson (@brittrobson) December 5, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the #TWolves' first-half defense hurt them badly against Memphis pic.twitter.com/POCrZMSeZ0 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 5, 2017

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says the @Timberwolves looked fatigued during their 95-92 loss to the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/HJgmhBllYh — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 5, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Minnesota Timberwolves minutes played in the past 48 hours: Towns: 75

Gibson: 77

Wiggins: 74.5

Butler: 79.5

Teague: 67.5

Dieng: 39.5

Crawford: 38

Jones: 28.5

Everyone Else: 0 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 5, 2017

Takeaways:

1) This is a bad loss

2) KAT invisible!

3) No one plays well down stretch

4) This won't help people stop questioning Thibs. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 5, 2017

Man… hard screen by Wiggins on Butler's guy here and Butler is (even more) open in the lane. The game really pivoted on this play and its negative result. pic.twitter.com/G2EBk5KEcM — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 5, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Alright @KateeForbis in honor of your Grizzlies beating us tonight, I give you Cookie Monster high AF pic.twitter.com/BAUHFV4TQ2 — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 5, 2017

Didn’t see game but how did KAT only score 7 points???…#AllEyesNorth — William Bitzenhofer (@WilliamBitzenho) December 5, 2017

Quin Snyder > Thibs

Rubio > Teague Towns is becoming non-existent on this #Twolves teams. #AllEyesNorth — David (@UnFadeable21) December 5, 2017

I get that tonight was a bad loss but last time I checked the wolves have the best record they’ve started with in years. The team is in a tough spot, but it’s up to the fans to keep the faith. We’ll get through this. #AllEyesNorth — Christian Anton NBA (@C_AntonNBA) December 5, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: