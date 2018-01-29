Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Our broadcast auction is heating up! Call now and get those bids in, @Timberwolves fans! pic.twitter.com/N1vPTyF2zM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 30, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves make all kinds of errors when it matters most, lose 105-100 to an Atlanta team that had the league's worst record but now also has beaten its last six Western Conference opponents at home. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 30, 2018

The @Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation has had a big impact on @ACES4Kids pic.twitter.com/XvsGaoSF9D — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 30, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Aside from Teague’s brain malfunctioning, it’s a JOKE that Towns finished with 8 shots. Get him in pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops. Feed him on the block. He’s one of the best offensive players in the league. Don’t know why this has happened 4x in last 6 games, but can’t continue. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 30, 2018

The Timberwolves continue their inexplicable performance against the lesser conference. They’re now 8-12 with 10 games left to go vs the east. — WolvesCast (@wolvescast) January 30, 2018

I didn’t get to watch the wolves tonight but from the looks of twitter it went something like this pic.twitter.com/X9feFhSoPY — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) January 30, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Am I upset about the loss? Sure am I going to lose any sleep over it? No, but I will from looking up every possible way I can trade Teague away. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/p95RG0hnky — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) January 30, 2018

Pick your favorite Jeff Teague moment tonight

– 1-12 from the field

– the technical foul

– calling TO when there wasn’t any

– the TO at end of game

– the bad fouls

– awful defense

– losing to the worst team in the East@Timberwolves @JimPeteHoops #AllEyesNorth — Timothy Green (@Yago7773) January 30, 2018

Cue the Jeff Teague hate from the #AllEyesNorth fam. I’m all honesty Towns Wiggins and butler need to make more of an effort to create separation. Weak ending. — MN Bald Eagle (@PhreshTy) January 30, 2018

Thibs is a below average coach. Jury is still out on his tenure as GM. #AllEyesNorth #alleyesroll — dirt mcgurt (@northsider7) January 30, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.