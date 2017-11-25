Dear Timberwolves fans,

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

Aaron Brooks may have started but Tyus Jones played the final 17:14 of the 1st Half — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) November 25, 2017

Remember when Jimmy Butler saved the Wolves defense? Those were the days. — Ryan (@r_mack) November 25, 2017

Tyus Jones with a season high 25 minutes and we still have 16 minutes left — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) November 25, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, @TheQuincyLewis says #Twolves' Tyus Jones (8 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists) took a big step forward pic.twitter.com/Agt7LLVffJ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Fricken Timberwolves — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) November 25, 2017

How the Wolves' respond next game to what Jimmy is saying here is way more important than the loss tonight. https://t.co/cGoCfcyQB9 — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 25, 2017

They need to invent some new award to give Tyus Jones for going +7 in 33 minutes on a night like tonight — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 25, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

On a brighter note, Tyus Jones had one of his best games tonight. FOUR STEALS!! — Tyus Jones deserves to start when Teague is out (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 25, 2017

Some dude named Wayne Ellington is literally ballin all over the #twolves. KAT has like 3 points and is playing soft. Zero defense. No rhythm on offenses. Embarrassing. #AllEyesNorth — MinnesotaNice (@alexhellie) November 25, 2017

