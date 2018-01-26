Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Here’s How The Timberwolves Could’ve Beaten The Warriors
Posted by on January 26, 2018

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves lost to the Warriors tonight but it was, in some strange way—maybe i’m crazy to say this…—a beautiful loss.

Here’s how the Warriors won tonight:

They Drilled One Three, After Another:

The sample sizes are self-explanatory. The Warriors were unstoppable from the three-point line.

Makes sense—of course, that’s what the Warriors are known for—but let me ask you this, Timberwolves fans. What if the Timberwolves shot more of these buckets:

They would’ve won! (Or at least kept the game close)

And perhaps that is the moral of tonight’s loss.

The Timberwolves could’ve beaten the Warriors, if they played like the Warriors.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s