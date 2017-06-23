Quantcast
Here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted to the Jimmy Butler trade
Posted by on June 23, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves organization recapped Twitter reactions after the Jimmy Butler trade.

Here’s a snapshot:

(Click if you so desire)

Here’s the problem: where are the (every day) Timberwolves fans??

It’s a bunch of verified folks.

MAN! That’s not fair….!

You know what, Timberwolves fan, why complain?

I’m gonna do something about it.

Here’s what I’m going to do: let’s recap some of your Twitter reactions on the night of the draft.

Here’s what happened…

The moment Timberwolves fans heard the trade:

Including myself:

The reactions after the trade:

My favorite reaction:

The rest is history.

And when you think of Timberwolves history, Timberwolves fans, you’ll remember this moment.

The moment the Timberwolves hijacked the draft!

What a trade!!

What a night!!!

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

—DP

Photo: Timberwolves Twitter

Partnered Stories