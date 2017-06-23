Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves organization recapped Twitter reactions after the Jimmy Butler trade.

Here’s a snapshot:

(Click if you so desire)

Here’s the problem: where are the (every day) Timberwolves fans??

It’s a bunch of verified folks.

MAN! That’s not fair….!

You know what, Timberwolves fan, why complain?

I’m gonna do something about it.

Here’s what I’m going to do: let’s recap some of your Twitter reactions on the night of the draft.

Here’s what happened…

The moment Timberwolves fans heard the trade:

OMG 😱….. Jimmy Butler has joined the wolf pack… Yesssssssss 🙌 @mistertoro @Twolves_PR I'm so happy #Twolves — Seun Aladelo (@senez09) June 23, 2017

Including myself:

The reactions after the trade:

Get on the bandwagon now! Don't wait until it's full #Twolves #nbadraft — Eddie Moore Jr. III (@AttractMoore) June 23, 2017

NOOOO JEZUS i HATE THIBS NOW I LOVE @ZachLaVine i will miss him so much i might even quit being a wolves fan this is a bad move Thibs made — Alexa Chantal Mulder (@Lexi_Chanty) June 22, 2017

We're going to the playoffs!!! #TWOLVES — Mike Dehnbostel (@TheGingr) June 23, 2017

The #TWolves won the #NBADraft. You need three All-Star caliber players to have a chance to compete in that league now. They have them. — Will (@notch17) June 23, 2017

My favorite reaction:

@howlintwolf @JerryZgoda Best part of the @JimmyButler trade? He recruits big name Free Agents to join Bulls. Can't wait for the signings. — Tukmol Ali (@TukmolAli) June 23, 2017

The rest is history.

And when you think of Timberwolves history, Timberwolves fans, you’ll remember this moment.

The moment the Timberwolves hijacked the draft!

What a trade!!

What a night!!!

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

—DP

