Dear Timberwolves fans,
The Timberwolves organization recapped Twitter reactions after the Jimmy Butler trade.
Here’s a snapshot:
(Click if you so desire)
Here’s the problem: where are the (every day) Timberwolves fans??
It’s a bunch of verified folks.
MAN! That’s not fair….!
You know what, Timberwolves fan, why complain?
I’m gonna do something about it.
Here’s what I’m going to do: let’s recap some of your Twitter reactions on the night of the draft.
Here’s what happened…
The moment Timberwolves fans heard the trade:
Including myself:
The reactions after the trade:
My favorite reaction:
The rest is history.
And when you think of Timberwolves history, Timberwolves fans, you’ll remember this moment.
The moment the Timberwolves hijacked the draft!
What a trade!!
What a night!!!
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
—DP
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:
Photo: Timberwolves Twitter