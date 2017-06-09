Kevin Love.

For the last 2 days, I saw a lot of hatred towards you.

It was uncomfortable, to say the very least, but it got so uncomfortable that I wrote about it:

Okay … maybe a better title would have been, “Hey Timberwolves fans, do you hate Kevin Love?”

However … I thought the title would be a little extreme, considering all the hate you were getting, so I toned it down.

Some of you guys might disagree. Hate, Mad—they’re different words. For me, they’re on opposite ends of the coin. You hate someone because you’re mad at them. You’re mad at them, so you hate them.

Anyways. Hours later, I went back on Twitter and I noticed Timberwolves fans expressed their sentiments towards you.

The responses were surprising, and mixed. First of all, Timberwolves fans were never mad at you.

(I stand corrected for my politically correct title. My bad.)

Timberwolves fans, it seems, cherished you and they still do:

He's my favorite Wolf behind Cassell. I can never be mad. His offense was breathtakingly efficient. — Chris Swanson (@SwanInSaintPaul) June 9, 2017

Don't hate him, hate Kahn. — Aʙsᴏʟᴏᴍ Jᴀᴍᴇs 😱 (@absoloj) June 9, 2017

And then, there were the playful Timberwolves fans who have a love-hate relationship with you:

We did get a year of Anthony Bennett so no — Nathaniel Reid (@NReid0112) June 9, 2017

You were more like LOVE! BABY DON'T HURT ME! DON'T HURT ME! NO MORE! — Chris Barnewall (@ChrisBarnewall) June 9, 2017

You got me on my knees, K Love.

I'm begging darling, please, K Love. — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) June 9, 2017

I love this guy, in particular:

I'm mad with his defense 🙂 — Jesús Sánchez #11-PR (@jesus92_ab) June 9, 2017

There was one “hater,” or not:

I like this team a million times more than when he was on it. Best thing that ever happened to this team in recent memory was trading him. — person (@tbetlock) June 9, 2017

Well … there was one hater, but it was towards me:

If you're gonna list his bad stats you should at least put in that he had 6 steals. — Ryan Arneson (@ryanarneson19) June 9, 2017

You could tell these are all level-headed fans, unlike this guy:

The video was from a while back, but the sentiment was pretty clear when @crumjob tweeted out the link. (The sentiment was the point)

[Pauses. Takes deeeep breath.]

What stood out to me were not the memories Timberwolves fans, like myself, have of you. It was the idea that if you return to the Timberwolves, fans will embrace it.

Like these fans:

Ill trade Wiggins for him… right now. — Nick Haugen (@HaugenND) June 9, 2017

I love Kevin Love. I'd take him back in MIN. Towns would need to focus more on D tho. 3rd big would need to be a NBA version of Ike Anigbogu https://t.co/HJhxfwj548 — Paul DeVos (@PaulDeVos7) June 9, 2017

So the next time you hear your name in the Target Center, Timberwolves fans might have a different reception (other than silence).

No more this:

And more of this:

In fact I was yelling at people in my section who booed….all game. — Chris Swanson (@SwanInSaintPaul) June 9, 2017

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: