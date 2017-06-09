For the last 2 days, I saw a lot of hatred towards you.
It was uncomfortable, to say the very least, but it got so uncomfortable that I wrote about it:
Okay … maybe a better title would have been, “Hey Timberwolves fans, do you hate Kevin Love?”
However … I thought the title would be a little extreme, considering all the hate you were getting, so I toned it down.
Some of you guys might disagree. Hate, Mad—they’re different words. For me, they’re on opposite ends of the coin. You hate someone because you’re mad at them. You’re mad at them, so you hate them.
Anyways. Hours later, I went back on Twitter and I noticed Timberwolves fans expressed their sentiments towards you.
The responses were surprising, and mixed. First of all, Timberwolves fans were never mad at you.
(I stand corrected for my politically correct title. My bad.)
Timberwolves fans, it seems, cherished you and they still do:
And then, there were the playful Timberwolves fans who have a love-hate relationship with you:
I love this guy, in particular:
There was one “hater,” or not:
Well … there was one hater, but it was towards me:
You could tell these are all level-headed fans, unlike this guy:
The video was from a while back, but the sentiment was pretty clear when @crumjob tweeted out the link. (The sentiment was the point)
[Pauses. Takes deeeep breath.]
What stood out to me were not the memories Timberwolves fans, like myself, have of you. It was the idea that if you return to the Timberwolves, fans will embrace it.
Like these fans:
So the next time you hear your name in the Target Center, Timberwolves fans might have a different reception (other than silence).
No more this:
And more of this:
Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: