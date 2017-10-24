Dear Ricky Rubio,

Last Friday, this:

Was a problem!

A (big!) problem….

You saw what Jimmy Butler did, rallying the crowd behind his back.

And I get it. Jimmy was taunting you because he wanted you to lose to your former team.

(I think. There’s more than one reason)

Then, it (kind of) amplified after the game:

One leftover from last night: Jimmy B informed the authorities after the game not to allow Ricky into “my locker room” if he tried to visit — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 21, 2017

Eh, not Butler’s best moments especially when Mr. Taylor was sitting there court side.

I’m pretty sure, in my mind, that Mr. Taylor apologized to you after the game.

(Mr. Taylor once mentioned in The Scoop Podcast that he loves you like family…something along those lines)

I can’t find the audio to that episode right now—uh, you could listen to past episodes, or ask Mr. Taylor yourself, but one thing is clear: Ricky Rubio, as a Timberwolves fan, I still love you.

I don’t care if you played for the Jazz, or the 76ers—wherever! You’re always, in my eyes, a member of the (Timber)Wolves.

And you know what I appreciate about you? Your reaction.

You didn’t fall for the taunt.

By going to the refs—see above—you responded with class.

You responded like a true professional.

And so, again I don’t care if you play for the Jazz.

You’re still one of my favorite players.

Never mind the controversy that was thankfully contained.

Never mind any of that. I just want to say this, on behalf of Timberwolves fans who will agree with me: I apologize.

I apologize because you deserve to be treated better in your homecoming.

Hopefully, the next time we see you in April, you’ll receive another standing ovation.

I know when I see you again, I’ll give you one. I will be rooting for you.

Then, of course, I’ll be rooting for the Timberwolves.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Star Tribune