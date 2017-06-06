Here’s the current state of your Minnesota Timberwolves:
The season’s over. The offseason continues (but the rumors never stop).
Right now, as I’m typing this—the time now is 9:39 pm—there’s not a whole lot of chatter (from the average fans) on Twitter.
Yeah, there’s fans, like Phil, who were talking about the draft:
A couple of tweets on the (lingering) Ricky Rubio rumors that’s morphing into a conspiracy theory:
I’m scrolling … scrolling.
And then, I saw this:
He wasn’t the only one tweeting to the Timberwolves. There’s this guy too:
My initial reaction?
These fans are tweeting to the Timberwolves, technically speaking, but really, they’re tweeting to you Thibs.
They want you to sign Royce White.
I did a little “research”—ehem, going on YouTube—and Royce White looked great this season:
Here’s another highlight:
I like what I see from Mr. White. He’s more aggressive at the paint, dunking on baskets!
And, as always, he sounds eloquent. 🙂
Thibs, I don’t know if you follow NBL Canada (NBLC) league. And I don’t know if you play favorites with players who are from Minnesota, especially Minneapolis like Mr. White.
Mm … for you, Thibs … I don’t think it … matters, but what do you think of Royce White?
I know. I know. You make smart, calculated basketball decisions, in particular with this group of Timberpups. (How can you afford to be reckless?)
Based on what we saw today on Twitter though, I think these fans have a solid case:
Royce White—the new, and improved, Royce White—deserves a look.
