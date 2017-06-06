Here’s the current state of your Minnesota Timberwolves:

The season’s over. The offseason continues (but the rumors never stop).

Right now, as I’m typing this—the time now is 9:39 pm—there’s not a whole lot of chatter (from the average fans) on Twitter.

Yeah, there’s fans, like Phil, who were talking about the draft:

If my @Timberwolves get Jonathan Issac…look out. This kid needs time but wow… pic.twitter.com/nZ6On04fzP — Phil Boileau (@SportingPhil) June 6, 2017

A couple of tweets on the (lingering) Ricky Rubio rumors that’s morphing into a conspiracy theory:

R #Twolves journalists creating too much controversy about expectations of the team trading Ricky Rubio? @Timberwolves #PowerOfThePack @NBA — Ken Bradley (@REVOLUTIONSOLAR) June 6, 2017

If Thibs' gets drunk & does a straight swap for Rubio, which terrible decision do you think is the least turrible for the #twolves? — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) June 6, 2017

I’m scrolling … scrolling.

And then, I saw this:

He wasn’t the only one tweeting to the Timberwolves. There’s this guy too:

@Timberwolves You guys should sign @Highway_30 in the offseason. A Minnesota native who absolutely balled out this year in the NBL — Broke College Kid (@DrewDennis2012) June 6, 2017

My initial reaction?

These fans are tweeting to the Timberwolves, technically speaking, but really, they’re tweeting to you Thibs.

They want you to sign Royce White.

I did a little “research”—ehem, going on YouTube—and Royce White looked great this season:

Here’s another highlight:

I like what I see from Mr. White. He’s more aggressive at the paint, dunking on baskets!

And, as always, he sounds eloquent. 🙂

Thibs, I don’t know if you follow NBL Canada (NBLC) league. And I don’t know if you play favorites with players who are from Minnesota, especially Minneapolis like Mr. White.

Mm … for you, Thibs … I don’t think it … matters, but what do you think of Royce White?

I know. I know. You make smart, calculated basketball decisions, in particular with this group of Timberpups. (How can you afford to be reckless?)

Based on what we saw today on Twitter though, I think these fans have a solid case:

Congrats to Royce White (@Highway_30) on leading the London Lightning to a NBLC championship! He scored 34 in the final game. https://t.co/iKfXRhClGI — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 6, 2017

Royce White—the new, and improved, Royce White—deserves a look.

