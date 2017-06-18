Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:
I love Timberwolves Twitter.
It’s a very lively group of folks.
There’s plenty of platforms out there for Timberwolves discussions, but let’s be honest: who has time to browse everything that’s out there, right?
Well, that’s where I’m stepping in.
Once in a while, I will be Twitter profiling fans that love the Timberwolves like you and I.
(And just to be clear, whenever I’m twitter profiling a Timberwolves fan, I am implicitly asking you to follow them)
Okay, now that we got that out of the way, I’m introducing you to @Kevin4213235. AKA MIN Timberwolves.
I’ll call him Kevin.
Okay, you could call me out on my bias. He is a “@howlintwolf affiliate”—by the way, I won’t be profiling just our affiliates. Let’s be very clear about that—but if you think there’s a conflict of interest, don’t be silly.
He is!
He’s also funny:
Witty:
Plus, he makes you think:
(Great point, by the way!)
So Kevin is silly, funny, witty and makes you think.
Here’s why you should care, Timberwolves fans: if you follow him, you’ll be entertained! He’s one of your go-to-guys for a great laugh.
I mean, think about it: there’s a reason he has 1598 followers.
Because he’s anxiously waiting for you! 😛
His 1600th follower.
It should be you.
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
