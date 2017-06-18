Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:

I love Timberwolves Twitter.

It’s a very lively group of folks.

There’s plenty of platforms out there for Timberwolves discussions, but let’s be honest: who has time to browse everything that’s out there, right?

Well, that’s where I’m stepping in.

Once in a while, I will be Twitter profiling fans that love the Timberwolves like you and I.

(And just to be clear, whenever I’m twitter profiling a Timberwolves fan, I am implicitly asking you to follow them)

Okay, now that we got that out of the way, I’m introducing you to @Kevin4213235. AKA MIN Timberwolves.

I’ll call him Kevin.

Okay, you could call me out on my bias. He is a “@howlintwolf affiliate”—by the way, I won’t be profiling just our affiliates. Let’s be very clear about that—but if you think there’s a conflict of interest, don’t be silly.

He is!

At first I was a Cavs fan & now I'm a Warriors fan. I'm not a bandwagoner, I'm just consistently routing for free tacos.@tacobell pic.twitter.com/3AjnjcUTE2 — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) June 10, 2017

He’s also funny:

I don't know what's more disrespectful, All these trade rumors surrounding Ricky, or the defense on his shooting ability.#twolves pic.twitter.com/bKQDK1nJi5 — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) June 6, 2017

Witty:

Thibs interview w/ WCCO, he'll take "best available player", likes "6'7, 6'8, 6'9 guys that can play multiple positions" J-ISAAC!#twolves — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) June 9, 2017

Plus, he makes you think:

Rubio is hanging w/ Willy f/ the Knicks He's just tired f/ all your trade rumors He'd never make it in the city that never sleeps#twolves pic.twitter.com/PophhavzpV — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) June 5, 2017

(Great point, by the way!)

So Kevin is silly, funny, witty and makes you think.

Here’s why you should care, Timberwolves fans: if you follow him, you’ll be entertained! He’s one of your go-to-guys for a great laugh.

I mean, think about it: there’s a reason he has 1598 followers.

Because he’s anxiously waiting for you! 😛

His 1600th follower.

It should be you.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

