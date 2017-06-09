Here’s how Kevin Love played against the Warriors on Wednesday:

Recap of Kevin Love during the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/hane6XPImS — Kobe-Wan KeNoPass (@Kobes_Lakers) June 9, 2017

That’s debatable, right Timberwolves fans? Maybe he played like that. Maybe he didn’t.

Here’s how Kevin Love actually played on Wednesday. I think:

RT MenCodes: Kevin Love looks like a guy with his pants around his ankles who just realized there's no toilet paper pic.twitter.com/1NGwXzXVoK — 1998. (@1998luv) June 9, 2017

9 pts (W.T.F??), 11 Reb (decent), 1 Ast (uh… that’s not Mr. Love) …

… Etc, etc.

Okay, but you get it right? If you don’t, here’s what I’m saying: Kevin Love was not playing like the Kevin Love that we’re used to seeing as a Timberpup.

The NBA fans on Twitter are hating on Mr. Love:

Kevin love #hegone after this year. — Stringer Wholesale (@SlickFull) June 9, 2017

Kevin love is a top 20 player? Probably isn’t even top 30 tbh — Flubba Jubba (@IFlubbaJubbaI) June 9, 2017

if Kevin love would return to twolves form it would be closer — Logan McGraw (@KrispyKoalaTV) June 9, 2017

And the media’s on it too:

I go back to the Kevin Love for Andrew Wiggins trade. I know they won a title with Love last year. I got roasted for critiquing him. But… — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 9, 2017

The best parts (I thought) were fans, and media members alike, speculating on where Mr. Love would go:

Kevin Love chokes trade him for Melo — AmeeNOZ (@AlameenKHL) June 9, 2017

mhm, Paul George for Kevin Love 🤔 — The Don (@KeonJ_) June 9, 2017

Trade Kevin Love for Andrew Wiggins. — Daniel Rodriguez (@hidaniel) June 9, 2017

The hate against Love is real, Timberwolves fans.

And if you thought this was bad, you should have seen the hate against Mr. Love after Wednesday’s game.

It was brutal. Absolutely brutal.

So I have a simple question for you Timberwolves fans: do you still hate Kevin Love?

Do you still hate him after he demanded a trade to a contender (ehem, according to Mr. Taylor)?

Do you still hate him after seeing him return to Minnesota in a different uniform:

Me? I never hated Kevin Love. Kevin love was the reason I became a Timberwolves fan.

So whenever I think of Kevin Love, I have nothing but nostalgia for his time as a Timberpup.

But let’s say, Kevin Love does get traded—and he returns to the Timberwolves!—would you react this way:

Even being a diehard wolves fan, I'm so happy to see Kevin Love come into his own on this cavs squad. Would love to see him return someday — Christian Vilina (@thattokyokid) June 8, 2017

(I would!)

Or would you react this way:

Nah… no thanks. Love was never really a timberwolf. He was just on our team for a bit — pookie baby 😍 (@Profgampo) June 8, 2017

(I wouldn’t.)

