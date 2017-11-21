Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

🚨 DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT🚨 KAT now with 18 PTS and 10 REBS for the Wolves. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/vyjvehmPed — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 21, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

I’m here for angry Wiggins — Tyus Jones deserves more minutes (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 21, 2017

You know Bjelica is hot because he shot that layup through the backboard and it went it. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) November 21, 2017

The defense on anything Kaminsky-involved is bad. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 21, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

After falling to the Hornets, coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves have to get tougher pic.twitter.com/MsWrFgpUzo — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Wolves led 74-73 late in the 3rd then the Hornets took control outscoring MIN 22-11 over the next 7 minutes, Wolves played uphill the rest of the way. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 21, 2017

Stat of the Night: Four #Wolves players tonight attempted more FG’s than last week’s Western Conference Player of the Week. 10-7. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 21, 2017

This is where Timberwolves poor defense hurts them the most. They can’t afford to continue exchanging buckets. They need to string stops together — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) November 21, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Timberwolves-Have they fired TT yet?! — Bruce Helmer (@Bruce_Helmer) November 21, 2017

Hit another bump in the road but that’s ok #alleyesnorth — Grant Resnick (@gresnick367) November 21, 2017

Thibs shitty coaching tactics will be the death of us. #AllEyesNorth — TwolvesFanAustralia (@DLeague4) November 21, 2017

@timothyseifert #AllEyesNorth is a complete dumpster fire. Officially off the wagon. It was fun while it lasted. — Travis Braulick (@TravisBraulick) November 21, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

