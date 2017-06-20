(No need for a preview in this article)

Here’s what happened today, Timberwolves fans:

On the one hand, I love the patch!

I’m from the San Francisco Bay Area, and I’m a Timberwolves fan.

The company’s based in San Francisco, so the patch sponsorship could convert the Warriors fanbase, like my family, into Timberwolves fans!

(What a clever maneuver)

On the other hand, I wanted a local company from the Twin Cities to become the patch sponsor.

Better yet, I wanted a Chinese company that reflects the diversity of our ownership in Lizhang Jiang.

Basically, I wanted to see a patch partner that resonates with the local or global fanbase.

Like the Utah Jazz:

Our jersey patch will be #FiveForTheFight! We hope to raise awareness and help drive contributions for cancer research. pic.twitter.com/7zeOe6dxcV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2017

Imagine if Kramarczuk was a patch partner (or General Mills). Consumption prices would skyrocket!

And that, alone, could be the incentive that encourages tourism to the Target Center.

At the end of the day, it is what it is. Fitbit is the official patch partner of the Timberwolves.

Congratulations!

This is just the beginning though. We’re going to see more patch partners on NBA merchandises in the future.

The Timberwolves are now a local team that’s becoming a global brand.

Next time, let’s find more patch partners that reflect those characteristics.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

