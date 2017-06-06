Howlin’ T-Wolf (HTW) is a member of The Sports Daily Network that offers populist perspectives on your Minnesota Timberwolves.

What do I mean by that? Populist.

It’s a term you’ve heard of in politics: Populism. But we’re not talking about politics here.

(If you want to talk politics, you’re on the wrong site.)

We’re talking about points of views—your perspectives, Timberwolves fans, the ones that are relegated to the corners of the blogosphere.

The forgotten points of views, in other words. The Timberwolves fans whose opinions are unheard because they do not have enough followers.

Well, I’ve had enough.

It’s time to cover the news, of course, but it’s (really!) time to reclaim the perspectives of the fans—the ones who love and hate their Timberwolves.

What does this mean for you, Timberwolves fans? I’m not going to cover a story in the same way that’ll make you yawn at the stale, jargon-riddled headlines.

I will be looking for your thoughts instead.

On Twitter, that is. haha. (For now, at least)

Now, I will not be responding 100% of the time—Who has time, really. This is not a full-time job.—but I will be paying attention to you.

I will also share my populist takes on the Timberwolves. I’ll be talking to you Timberwolves fans, and I’ll be talking to the people who are associated with the Timberwolves.

Basically, I will be talking to anyone who has anything to do with the Timberwolves.

And that, my Timberwolves friends, is what I mean by “populist perspectives on your Minnesota Timberwolves.”

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

If you have any questions, tips or business inquiries, please email davidpan@bloguin.com.