June 1st—the NBA finals are underway (Finally!)

So, too, are the rumors. The free agency chatter, that is:

Atlanta and a pair of Western lottery teams expected to be among potential Andre Iguodala suitors this offseason: https://t.co/pNaNlx3WWg pic.twitter.com/etb00Kegi1 — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 1, 2017

The Timberwolves are one of those teams.

Great! The Timberwolves could use a guy like Andre Iguodala.

Yeah, Andre’s not Shabazz Muhammad, nor is he young like Shabazz.

But you know what Iguodala has that Shabazz doesn’t? Playoff experience, veteran leadership.

You might be discounting the intangibles, thinking they don’t matter. If you’re one of those fans, well you’re silly.

Andre is one of those veterans that sets the tone in the clubhouse. I mean, think about it: if the Timberwolves lose a close game, who would you prefer?

Andre (at a reasonable one-year deal, or two?) or Shabazz (at a price that’s comparable to Jeremy Lin)?

Me, I’d say give me Andre! Andre’s the leader we need.

Oh, and did I mention Iguodala’s a solid guy coming off the bench? 7.6 PPG, 4 RPG, 3.4 APG, etc, etc.

He’s not Jamal Crawford, which is who I’d actually prefer, to be completely honest with you, but that’s okay.

I’d take Iguodala any day, especially if the Warriors want to resign him.

