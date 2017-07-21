Dear Timberwolves fans,

Sports Journalism—social medias, blogs, podcasts, vlogs and the like—is a fickle thing these days.

You look at the layoffs at ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Illustrated.

The unexpected demise of reliable institutions like these:

An announcement regarding the future of https://t.co/lrPHJiPeak: https://t.co/RTAOxGBI4W. Thank you for your support over the past 14 years. pic.twitter.com/hLRqeenTxb — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 21, 2017

Vice Sports is NOT closing, but is undergoing staff changes and appears to be joining the emphasis on video https://t.co/A43ZpC4wUZ — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) July 21, 2017

Draft Express, Vice Sports—a lot of talented people lost their jobs today.

Sports Journalism feels like a mess, but I’m here to tell you this: if you have an opinion on the Timberwolves, and you feel queasy for whatever reason, you should not hold back.

You should express it.

Sports Journalism today is a field with a lot of niches.

Some focus on a league, others focus on a division, and some, like the Howlin’ T-Wolf, focus on a team.

And within that, there are niches within niches. Some of us focus more on stats, others focus on commentary, analysis, etc etc etc.

You get my point. There is no right or wrong niche, or niches.

There’s your niche.

The question is what is your niche, what are you bringing to the conversation.

And what platforms are you choosing to showcase it?

For me, I love blogging. I don’t feel like I could adequately express myself in 140 characters.

Nor do I feel like I could podcast comfortably without incurring a lot of costs.

Sports Journalism, let’s be 100% transparent, is not cheap if you’re going to improve the quality of your content, or place more emphasis in one area over another—say video.

But for you, Timberwolves fans, the ones who are starting out, in particular, you shouldn’t worry about these things.

Yet.

You should just start—start somewhere.

Whether it’s creating an outlet on Medium or Bumpers, joining an outlet like ours, or elsewhere, as long as you have an opinion, express it.

Express it until you’re content.

It will be seen.

It will be heard.

It will be acknowledged by outlets like myself.

And so, contrary to what you see on the national level, Sports Journalism is alive and well on the local level.

It’s not going away anytime soon.

Because of fans like yourself.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

