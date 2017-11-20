Dear (Timber)Wolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s Wolves game:

A much needed win in front of the home crowd! #OnePackAllIn Anthony Brown: 25 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stl

Michael Bryson: 18 pts, 6 rebs

Melo Trimble: 17 pts, 4 ast pic.twitter.com/B8UGGUZxnR — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) November 20, 2017

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is share noteworthy tweets and highlights—What To Know, if you will—about the Iowa Wolves before, during and/or after their games.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Well, it’s not complicated. I love the Timberwolves, and they are the parent club of the Iowa Wolves and so, like father like son, I follow the Iowa Wolves.

(Briefly, and more casually)

You might have another reason to follow this team, or no reason at all, which is okay! By giving you a glimpse of the Iowa Wolves, I’m here to help you, (Timber)Wolves fans, figure out the extent to which you want to care about this team.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, here’s What To Know about the Iowa Wolves:

After The Game…

(Some) Wolves Highlights:

Iowa Wolves Fans:

Tonight at @iawolves game. Niang gets a call away from ball. Wolves player is incredulous. Scott exalts @GeorgesNiang20 is soft.” Niang “that’s why your kid buys my jerseys” Exchange ends. Record shows my dude is a @NDSUfootball guy. But pretty sure he is now Elliot’s godfather. pic.twitter.com/xHimqBqLjs — Scott Mathes (@ScottMathes) November 20, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go (Timber)Wolves! Get your howl on.

