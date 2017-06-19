Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:
****
Have you ever been on Twitter, and hear the same player being mentioned throughout your feed.
Here’s a snapshot:
Makes your head spin, right?
(I know right)
Here’s how the Paul George rumor relates to you, Timberwolves fans. Here’s the question: is Paul George a fit with the Timberwolves?
Before I answer that question, let’s get our rumors/news from a source that I trust:
Okay, that’s it.
Okay, now the Twitter reactions involving Mr. George and the Timberwolves:
And now, the proposals:
Reasonable deals. Fair deals.
Let’s be realistic though. Paul George will not join the Timberwolves, and if he’s open to the idea, I wouldn’t pull the trigger.
Here’s why: he’s in the final year of his contract, so Thibs will be trading away future assets for a one year rental.
Not a great blueprint for the future, if you were to ask Thibs.
Second, if the Pacers do trade him to the Timberwolves, this is how he could react to another growing season:
This is the quote from Mr. George that worries me the most:
Paul George would be a distraction for the Timberwolves because this was not his preferred destination.
Here’s where he prefers playing: The Lakers.
The Clippers too?
Yeah, why not. They’re both in LA, of course he wouldn’t mind!
Mm…what about the Cavs:
The Cavs were in back-to-back-to-back Finals, so I don’t think Paul George would mind playing with LeBron James.
Keep in mind, though: he publicly said he wants to play in LA. He’ll need to be convinced by Lebron that Cleveland is a good fit for him
The point is Paul George is a vocal player on his team, wherever he goes. If he’s happy, he’s happy. If he’s not, he’s not.
Judging his silence on playing for the Timberwolves, I would say Paul George could be unhappy playing for Thibs at some point.
This is not the place where Paul George wants to play so in the end, would Paul George be a fit with the Timberwolves?
Absolutely not.
It’s a lose-lose deal for both sides.
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
