Have you ever been on Twitter, and hear the same player being mentioned throughout your feed.

Here’s a snapshot:

Story updated with Pacers beginning trade talks for 'rentals' on Paul George, including contact with …. Cleveland. https://t.co/Ct6819EtyG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017

Etc. etc.

Makes your head spin, right?

(I know right)

Here’s how the Paul George rumor relates to you, Timberwolves fans. Here’s the question: is Paul George a fit with the Timberwolves?

Before I answer that question, let’s get our rumors/news from a source that I trust:

Sunday’s top headline: Paul George has reportedly told Pacers he plans to leave. Full story: https://t.co/aBo5Jw6Vjw pic.twitter.com/LB1U4ebLsY — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 19, 2017

Okay, that’s it.

Okay, now the Twitter reactions involving Mr. George and the Timberwolves:

*whispers* what if the Timberwolves traded for Paul George? — Basketball Tweets (@Bballtweets3) June 19, 2017

Paul George should join the Timberwolves instead of the Lakers — Manuel (@manmenalvii) June 18, 2017

When lebron and Paul George come join the timberwolves all you band wagoners stay away lol — Osaze (@Osaze316) June 13, 2017

And now, the proposals:

Proposed trade: Cavs send Thompson to Pacers, Shumpert to Timberwolves. Minnesota sends 7th pick to Indy, Paul George to Cleveland. #NBA — Bryan Savens (@BryanSavens) June 9, 2017

Timberwolves should try to sign CP3 and trade Lavine and a pick for Paul George. | Cp3 – Wiggins – George – KAT – Dieng | would be WILD 🔥 — Hanad Ali (@HanadBandz) June 13, 2017

Reasonable deals. Fair deals.

Let’s be realistic though. Paul George will not join the Timberwolves, and if he’s open to the idea, I wouldn’t pull the trigger.

Here’s why: he’s in the final year of his contract, so Thibs will be trading away future assets for a one year rental.

Not a great blueprint for the future, if you were to ask Thibs.

Second, if the Pacers do trade him to the Timberwolves, this is how he could react to another growing season:

Basketball Dream NBA Indiana Pacers:

Paul George Calls Out Pacers After Terrible Loss to Timberwolves… https://t.co/iXfpPcQ6vB — Basketball Dream (@Waleelay) March 30, 2017

This is the quote from Mr. George that worries me the most:

Paul George: “There’s no urgency, no sense of urgency, no winning pride. This locker room is just not pissed off enough.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 29, 2017

Paul George would be a distraction for the Timberwolves because this was not his preferred destination.

Here’s where he prefers playing: The Lakers.

Paul George Tells Pacers He Plans To Leave https://t.co/aBo5Jw6Vjw pic.twitter.com/SEDhmzMD2A — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 18, 2017

The Clippers too?

Clippers Express Interest In Paul George https://t.co/cOM8srzTzb pic.twitter.com/hMbtJ7yhQv — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 19, 2017

Yeah, why not. They’re both in LA, of course he wouldn’t mind!

Mm…what about the Cavs:

The Cavs were in back-to-back-to-back Finals, so I don’t think Paul George would mind playing with LeBron James.

Keep in mind, though: he publicly said he wants to play in LA. He’ll need to be convinced by Lebron that Cleveland is a good fit for him

The point is Paul George is a vocal player on his team, wherever he goes. If he’s happy, he’s happy. If he’s not, he’s not.

Judging his silence on playing for the Timberwolves, I would say Paul George could be unhappy playing for Thibs at some point.

This is not the place where Paul George wants to play so in the end, would Paul George be a fit with the Timberwolves?

Absolutely not.

It’s a lose-lose deal for both sides.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

