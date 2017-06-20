Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:

You know what I love about Timberwolves fans?

They’re everywhere:

If I'm Taylor, I would scratch my head over the explanation. hahaha. I would need to see Dwight's last year highlights. — Tukmol Ali (@TukmolAli) June 20, 2017

And they’re critical thinkers:

Ehhh.. yeah, no thanks. Overpay for a guy that will be of little value/hacked in the playoffs. — Vladimir (@VladZhao) June 20, 2017

They care about the Timberwolves very much.

What am I talking about? I’m talking about the article that I wrote imagining the Dwight Howard acquisition.

My argument was this: Dwight Howard to the Timberwolves would mean so much more than basketball. It would create a global following, so it’s worth the acquisition.

But my argument was picked apart by Timberwolves fans on Twitter:

I would immediately renounce my fandom until Dwight is gone if this happened. — Joe Thomas (@_joe_thomas) June 20, 2017

How does Dwight help our brand. He has been a locker room disaster everywhere he has gone. Do you really want him to mentor KAT? — Maxwell G. Thomas (@maxwellgthomas) June 20, 2017

And you know what, that is a great feeling!

I have my stance, and so do they but these Timberwolves fans make convincing counterpoints:

Makes 0 bball sense & does nothing to change perception of MN to FA’s. It just shows incompetence. Especially if we give a 1st rd pick. — Joe Thomas (@_joe_thomas) June 20, 2017

That doesn’t change a thing. Dwight still changes nothing for the + both on or off the court. — Joe Thomas (@_joe_thomas) June 20, 2017

I can see their points of views clearly.

(To tell you the truth: if I was on the other side, I would like their comments too lol)

And if you’re wrong, you’re wrong:

Y'all bother researching before writing? We can't trade our first round pick next year to the Hawks because wait for it… we already did https://t.co/wFMgIobjzO — WRITER IN THE DARK (@ButtSkol) June 20, 2017

You’re just wrong! They’re not afraid to tell you like it is.

My responses:

Thanks for sharing. I appreciate it — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) June 20, 2017

What a moment.

So what does this all mean for you, Timberwolves fans? You probably know this already, but I’ll reiterate it: regardless of what’s being said in the Timberwolves blogosphere, fans will speak their minds.

Without a filter, and I love it!

We could, of course, debate the draft, the trades, and the rumors but in the end, whether you’re in the blogosphere or on Twitter, this is what ultimately matters:

the only thing we need is a parade down 1st Ave — maz (@march_mazness) June 20, 2017

That’s right.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

