You know what I love about Timberwolves fans?
They’re everywhere:
And they’re critical thinkers:
They care about the Timberwolves very much.
What am I talking about? I’m talking about the article that I wrote imagining the Dwight Howard acquisition.
My argument was this: Dwight Howard to the Timberwolves would mean so much more than basketball. It would create a global following, so it’s worth the acquisition.
But my argument was picked apart by Timberwolves fans on Twitter:
And you know what, that is a great feeling!
I have my stance, and so do they but these Timberwolves fans make convincing counterpoints:
I can see their points of views clearly.
(To tell you the truth: if I was on the other side, I would like their comments too lol)
And if you’re wrong, you’re wrong:
You’re just wrong! They’re not afraid to tell you like it is.
My responses:
What a moment.
So what does this all mean for you, Timberwolves fans? You probably know this already, but I’ll reiterate it: regardless of what’s being said in the Timberwolves blogosphere, fans will speak their minds.
Without a filter, and I love it!
We could, of course, debate the draft, the trades, and the rumors but in the end, whether you’re in the blogosphere or on Twitter, this is what ultimately matters:
That’s right.
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
