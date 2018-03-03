Dear Jae Crowder,
So you had a testy exchange with Thibs:
I’m not a lip reader, so I’m not sure what happened.
Here’s what I could read: Jimmy Butler‘s defense on Twitter:
(Yeah!)
Here’s how you reacted:
Uh, okay. Uh…
You know, I don’t understand….why would you capitalize all of the letters in your tweets?
I like the majority of your tweets. You’re spreading love:
You’re wanting to help out families in need:
I don’t know you, nor do I follow you extensively, and if you didn’t confront Thibs, I would’ve liked you.
You did, unfortunately, and so I have mixed feelings about your actions tonight.
Your tweet, specifically—Your Tweet Sounds Childish.
A little too childish for me.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.