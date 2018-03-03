Dear Jae Crowder,

So you had a testy exchange with Thibs:

I’m not a lip reader, so I’m not sure what happened.

Here’s what I could read: Jimmy Butler‘s defense on Twitter:

Jae get away from my coach. You don’t want no smoke either — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) March 3, 2018

(Yeah!)

Here’s how you reacted:

I DONT TWITTER BEEF ILL LEAVE THAT TO U.. BUT U GOT MY PHONE NUMBER AND KNOW MY HOME ADDRESS..!! THE REST CAN BE HISTORY 😈😈 https://t.co/FGDRYnYyg5 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) March 3, 2018

Uh, okay. Uh…

You know, I don’t understand….why would you capitalize all of the letters in your tweets?

I like the majority of your tweets. You’re spreading love:

SPREAD PEACE, LOVE & HAPPINESS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD PPL.!! STAY BLESSED.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 28, 2018

You’re wanting to help out families in need:

I WOULD LIKE TO HELP. CAN SOMEONE GET ME IN CONTACT WITH THIS FAMILY https://t.co/90q1rOhZ3l — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 26, 2018

I don’t know you, nor do I follow you extensively, and if you didn’t confront Thibs, I would’ve liked you.

You did, unfortunately, and so I have mixed feelings about your actions tonight.

Your tweet, specifically—Your Tweet Sounds Childish.

A little too childish for me.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

