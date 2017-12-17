Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Jamal Crawford, It’s Okay To Play Less Minutes!
Posted by on December 17, 2017

Dear Jamal Crawford,

This is what you said last week:

Mm… (I chose to hold back my thoughts and reactions)

“Not yet,” I thought to myself. The reason being I wanted to see how many minutes you’ll play on Saturday.

Then, on Saturday, you played this many minutes:

17! Exactly 17 minutes…

Maybe that was by design, or not, but I digress. Allow me to continue, excuse me: the points, man—that was, er, bad lol.

Six points in 17 mins—Jamal, you’re clearly being…underutilized.

And you know what, I thought about it during the weekend, and the reality is it’s not a bad thing.

Here’s what I mean: Jamal, even if it feels like you’re being misused, you’re still an important player off the bench.

And even though right now you’re not playing  more minutes than you would like, you’re still the one player that Thibs could rely on whenever he wants to rest his starters.

(Assuming that he wants to)

But if he doesn’t want to, you just have to get ready as always. You just have to go out there and make the most of your minutes.

In other words, Jamal, it’s okay to play less minutes! Thibs still needs you, which is why he pursued you during the offseason.

And hey, if you’re not okay with your playing time, which I think you will be overtime but that’s just me, well there’s your player option.

Mm, so either way, it’s a win-win for you.

Have a great season.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

