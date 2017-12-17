Dear Jamal Crawford,

This is what you said last week:

But Crawford said the main thing is the team is winning. "It’s not about me at all. As long as we’re trending the right direction and winning, the rest, hopefully, will work itself out. Try to get wins along the way." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 15, 2017

Mm… (I chose to hold back my thoughts and reactions)

“Not yet,” I thought to myself. The reason being I wanted to see how many minutes you’ll play on Saturday.

Then, on Saturday, you played this many minutes:

17! Exactly 17 minutes…

Maybe that was by design, or not, but I digress. Allow me to continue, excuse me: the points, man—that was, er, bad lol.

Six points in 17 mins—Jamal, you’re clearly being…underutilized.

And you know what, I thought about it during the weekend, and the reality is it’s not a bad thing.

Here’s what I mean: Jamal, even if it feels like you’re being misused, you’re still an important player off the bench.

And even though right now you’re not playing more minutes than you would like, you’re still the one player that Thibs could rely on whenever he wants to rest his starters.

(Assuming that he wants to)

But if he doesn’t want to, you just have to get ready as always. You just have to go out there and make the most of your minutes.

In other words, Jamal, it’s okay to play less minutes! Thibs still needs you, which is why he pursued you during the offseason.

And hey, if you’re not okay with your playing time, which I think you will be overtime but that’s just me, well there’s your player option.

Mm, so either way, it’s a win-win for you.

Have a great season.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: