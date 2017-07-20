Dear Jamal Crawford,

I watched your press conference (in its entirety):

The one theme that continues to emerge: selflessness.

I really want to know this, Mr. Crawford. What drives you?

What’s the motivating factor where you go, ‘Okay whatever the team wants.’

I don’t think it’s the money. You made plenty, and you seem content.

It’s not your desire to be the greatest. Look at the sacrifices you made to your stats:

Crawford's final 2016-17 PER finished at 12.0 but you get the picture.

The red line is league average. pic.twitter.com/up9fujnAar — Brian Sampson (@Brianball0) July 12, 2017

Plus, you were willing coming off the bench!

It’s also not your desire for rings.

Look at David West, Rudy Gay—these players signed with contenders because they want to chase championships.

But you, Jamal Crawford, here’s what you had to say:

I don't blame anybody for "ring chasing", but I find what Jamal Crawford says here to be really cool.https://t.co/i7wTl5zL8p pic.twitter.com/fhhCERGwp0 — Lucas (@loseehafer) July 15, 2017

I agree with Lucas. All of that…all of that is incredible!

I could continue going on, and on, about the reasons you chose to sign here.

But in the end, here it is:

The newest Wolf: "It made sense on every level." pic.twitter.com/nauenJrZPk — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) July 19, 2017

Jamal! My man.

You’re not selfless.

You’re incredibly selfless.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: