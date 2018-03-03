Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Seven straight points for Jeff Teague to give the Wolves some momentum! pic.twitter.com/8lLmceBXUy — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 3, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

KAT and Teague declined to talk after game, Thibs measured his words carefully and Taj Gibson was chatty and seemed energized about a game in which 3 players were ejected, 5 techinals & one flagrant 2 was called — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 3, 2018

Tom Thibodeau following a 116-108 loss: "We had some tough breaks" pic.twitter.com/ZCB6siayXC — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 3, 2018

Taj Gibson: "We were fighting. This is playoff basketball" pic.twitter.com/yrdwCVCHpe — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 3, 2018

#WolvesFastbreak: Despite the ejections of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague, the #Twolves showed a lot of fight in Utah pic.twitter.com/fnEfPVdCpx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 3, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Ok so to sum things up: – KAT got ejected for the dumbest technical foul

– Beli took his pants off at the free throw line

– Jeff Teague tackled Ricky Rubio and got ejected

– Jimmy tweeted for the first time since 2016 to support Teague hahahah what is happening — Hayley Archer (@HayleyKArcher) March 3, 2018

Just two weeks ago the Wolves had a 99% probability of making the playoffs..Things change fast. If they can't find a way to get some upsets in tough stretch I wonder what % will be after Clippers game. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 3, 2018

Yes, the Timberwolves next five games are tough. After that the Wolves have 11 games to close the season and they realistically should only lose 1.5 of those 11 games. They'll be fine, people. — Collin Kottke (@CollinKottke) March 3, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Wolves are now 6th folks. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) March 3, 2018

Wolves, quite frankly, really needed this win. Utah was the 'easy' game of this stretch. 4 days off then Celtics, Ws, Wizards, Spurs and Rox. Pels, Nuggets, Jazz and Clips all with soft schedules during that time. Wolves may legit be out of the playoff bracket on the 18th….😰 — Key Sang (@Phantele_) March 3, 2018

If Jimmy Butler isn't back before the regular seasons end, I'm at about 85% confidence that the Wolves miss the playoffs. Bout to drop 8 games in a row. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) March 3, 2018

fandom is pain #AllEyesNorth — André Flores (@mydinnerwithdre) March 3, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.