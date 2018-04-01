Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves Media:

Four games to go! We break down the rest of the #Twolves schedule on tonight's #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/qrjl6jmgSQ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 2, 2018

Thibs on Utah's performance Sunday night: "They played a great game. They made 3s; they made layups. They made everything." pic.twitter.com/C1wfUPgSh5 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 2, 2018

Thibs: "We always talk about two things: the execution and the intensity. What we did tonight wasn't good enough. It wasn't even close." — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 2, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Biggest game in years and Wolves lay an egg

2) No energy

3) No defense

4) Utah passes Wolves in standings

5) Wolves need to get healthy

6) No reason they shouldn't win out — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) April 2, 2018

The fact of the matter is that Thibs isn't going anywhere for at least the next year or two. He's owed too much money. The Wolves will be a playoff team as long as he's in charge. But it is appropriate to wonder how high their ceiling is with him at the helm. Perenial 4-5 seed? — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) April 2, 2018

Tyus Jones’ postgame remarks. “We have to play with a much higher intensity.” pic.twitter.com/NmXT0rjtg9 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) April 2, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

I see the timberwolves didn’t bother to show up for the most important game of the year… #AllEyesNorth — Bradley Phil Smith (@bradleyphlsmith) April 2, 2018

The Timberwolves should just take the rest of the season off!! It would be better than being swept in the first round of the playoffs #AllEyesNorth — Matt Stob (@Stobulous) April 2, 2018

Reality is this is a 25 win team without Jimmy. These guys have no desire to put forth the effort to play D and hustle. None. I think that’s nearly indisputable at this point. The sample size is large enough. Throw in a coach past his prime and this is the result. #AllEyesNorth — MinnesotaNice (@alexhellie) April 2, 2018

At least when @JustinPatton17 is an All-Star I can say I was at his debut🤷🏽‍♂️ #AllEyesNorth — Cameron Jennings (@CamJennings21) April 2, 2018

I think I'm more upset about no longer being a good luck charm 😟. #AllEyesNorth — Dásha (@Mrs_dot_King) April 2, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

