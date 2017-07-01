Dear Jeff Teague,

Welcome!

Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

(Congrats!)

First of all, let me say this: you signed with a team that is eager to return to the playoffs.

You have every reason to be excited!

In an ideal world, Timberwolves fans would rejoice, but some of us are not:

Jeff Teague on a longish deal as the Rubio replacement……boo — Will (@MC_inerney31) July 1, 2017

Jeff Teague is not my PG #Rubio — Lee Anderson (@LeeRoyAnderson) July 1, 2017

It is not your fault!

Let’s be clear: it’s not about you Mr. Teague.

It’s about the circumstances leading to your signing:

Did we just trade for Ricky Rubio?? Did I read that right?? — LaVar Ball Fan Acct. (@MrMarcMerlot) June 30, 2017

NO!!!! YOU CAN'T TRADE RICKY RUBIO!!!! HE'S NOT LIKE ANYBODY ELSE!!!!!!😡😠😡😠😡😠😠 https://t.co/w6eJuWT6nc — Brad Marek (@Bmarek10) June 30, 2017

My mother is yelling "Thibs sucks!" over and over. We are @rickyrubio9 fans… — Liz Strand (@LizStrand) June 30, 2017

@rickyrubio9 I appreciate everything you've done for the Wolves man. The haters never saw what you did for the squad. Best of luck✊🏽 — Demonte Johnson (@demontetweets) June 30, 2017

I wasn’t a fan of you joining us either, and again it’s not your fault!

It’s because Timberwolves fans, like myself, are still processing what happened:

We’re still mourning the loss of Ricky Rubio, and it’s going to take some time.

Mr. Teague, if you’re feeling uncomfortable about the fanbase, don’t be.

There are Timberwolves fans who embrace the signing:

Ricky Rubio vs Jeff Teague in NBA Maths TPA, Its not really close pic.twitter.com/TqtzcGxZ5P — Chase (@OfficialZoovie) July 1, 2017

Jeff Teague is BY FAR a better PG than Rubio — Ryan Beuc (@ryan_beuc) July 1, 2017

The Jeff Teague signing says only one thing to me…. be ready to push the best teams in the West. WE COMIN' @Timberwolves — Mike Quigley (@Mike__Quigley) July 1, 2017

I am excited to see you as well (once I finish grieving).

In fact, I wanted the Timberwolves to sign you after you did this to Lebron:

I know what you are capable of! I know you’re bringing solid numbers and playmaking skills as our PG.

Listen, Mr. Teague: a lot has happened in these last 24 hours.

A lot has happened with you. A lot has happened with the Rubio trade.

The timing just … it could have not been worse…

And it is not your fault! At the end of the day, Thibs signed you because you’re his PG.

And I trust Thibs, so I believe you will be a great PG for us.

Meanwhile, the trade is still fresh in our minds so Mr. Teague, or should I say “Mr. T,” don’t feel like you don’t belong.

You do:

You absolutely do!

For some of us, we embrace you now. For others, like myself, we’ll embrace you later.

Regardless, once the season begins and you create spacings on the courts, we will ALL embrace you!

We believe in you Mr. T, but in the meantime … we need a little bit of space.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: