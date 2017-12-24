Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Jerry Zgoda LOVED Tonight’s Timberwolves Win (Reaction)
Posted by on December 24, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

You probably saw this already on Twitter:

Maybe not, but it’s pretty self-explanatory.

Timberwolves defeated the Suns (again) this season, and Mr. Zgoda couldn’t be more pleased:

I know: as a journalist, he’s supposed to be “objective,” but when the Timberwolves are wrapping up their series against one of the worst teams in the league, what else needs to be said.

Not much apparently, other than “GOOD riddance!”

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

