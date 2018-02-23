Quantcast
Jimmy Butler challenges Lou Williams to 1-on-1 for $100K
Posted by on February 23, 2018

Lou Williams poked the bear, and now he’s going to pay for it.

Williams called out Jimmy Butler for not playing in the All-Star Game, and now the Timberwolves star is putting his money where his mouth is. Butler was a reserve, and didn’t play a minute in last Sunday’s game.

Butler collected $100,000 for the win, which is pretty sweet, given that he didn’t even have to play at all in the exhibition game.

As such, he’s putting that money up — issuing a challenge to Williams to play him one-on-one, which he did before Friday’s game against the Rockets, in a pregame interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth.

This seems a bit petty, and childish, but Butler felt compelled to do it.

 

