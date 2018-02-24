Dear Jimmy Butler,

We all saw it:

There were a lot of reactions from the Timberwolves blogosphere, but this one summarizes everything:

Please be a sprain — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) February 24, 2018

Yeah, as you could tell from the video, the injury looks like a sprain…or not.

I am not an expert on injuries, of course, but I know someone from the blogosphere who is:

So this tells us that x-rays were negative, which means no fracture. Wolves medical staff has an idea of the diagnosis, will use the MRI to confirm. https://t.co/Am5d6X7z2U — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) February 24, 2018

I trust his professional judgment. Still, anything, and everything else in this season, could change—in a blink of an eye—because of this moment.

And right now, more than ever, the Timberwolves need you Jimmy Butler. They need you to be in tip-top shape.

So until we hear the results of your MRI, let’s hope your injury’s not serious.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

