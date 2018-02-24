Posted byon
Dear Jimmy Butler,
We all saw it:
There were a lot of reactions from the Timberwolves blogosphere, but this one summarizes everything:
Yeah, as you could tell from the video, the injury looks like a sprain…or not.
I am not an expert on injuries, of course, but I know someone from the blogosphere who is:
I trust his professional judgment. Still, anything, and everything else in this season, could change—in a blink of an eye—because of this moment.
And right now, more than ever, the Timberwolves need you Jimmy Butler. They need you to be in tip-top shape.
So until we hear the results of your MRI, let’s hope your injury’s not serious.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
