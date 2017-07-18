Dear Jimmy Butler,

I heard your interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

I enjoyed it.

No BS right there. (Get the pun?)

Of course you do.

Listen, let’s be serious for a sec. I want you to know this: the Timberwolves are perfect for you.

You’ve reunited with Thibs and the personnel that he brought over from Chicago.

That’s not all. You’ll be moving to a city that treasures healthy foods and family values.

You’ll be moving to a renovated Target Center with a lot of wiggle room for everyone.

You’ll be playing in front of a fan base that is eager to win, like you:

Badly.

Timberwolves fans are not fair weather fans.

We’re loyal to the core.

We just want to see some winning. (If you haven’t been to the playoffs in 13 years, wouldn’t you?)

Right. Exactly.

My point is you’ll be spending your prime with a team that prioritizes winning above all.

Mr. Taylor didn’t sign Thibs to a 5-year contract, and that’s it.

Mr. Taylor is in this for the long haul:

See what I’m saying? Beyond five years.

Let’s be real for another sec: you could’ve been traded anywhere.

Cleveland, Boston—they were looking at you:

.@vgoodwill reports the Bulls are actively shopping Jimmy Butler: "It's either Boston or Cleveland but he's going" – https://t.co/G9k8VHLCCy pic.twitter.com/zNBVSsl32e — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) June 20, 2017

So were the Suns:

Suns are another team to watch, per source. https://t.co/tuXWT9c8rF — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 19, 2017

Those teams would be great places to play as well, I’m sure, but you know what’ll be missing?

Familiarity, stability, comfort—there’s only one Thibs.

There’s only one person who had your back when the front office in Chicago did not.

Remember this?

Butler on the story about the Bulls brass saying they’d play Tony Snell over him if he didn’t take 4/$44 offer in summer of 2014 pic.twitter.com/LQQiQo5aYN — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 1, 2017

Yeah, then you also remember who got you the extension you deserve (the one you’re on right now)

Yup, you sure do and he’s here with the Timberwolves.

And now, Thibs is reuniting with you because he wanted you.

It doesn’t get any better.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Michelle Steele