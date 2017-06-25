Dear Jimmy Butler,

You probably didn’t know this.

When you were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, you transformed this franchise forever.

13 years…13 years, it has been, since we made the playoffs.

You were…what…14 years old back then.

14 years later, does it surprise you that you were traded to the Timberwolves?

Think about it for a second. It sure surprised A LOT of Timberwolves fans (like myself), especially when you landed in Minneapolis:

But ohh, Mr. Butler. This was just the beginning….

Timberwolves fans were extremely giddy! Here are some of their reactions:

Hello Jimmmmmmy https://t.co/bdw5AjMRuu — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) June 25, 2017

This is a beautiful thing https://t.co/niRPvl04bn — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) June 25, 2017

LOOK AT THAT SMILE pic.twitter.com/FVE0RGXfVq — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) June 25, 2017

Timberwolves fans embrace you. Before you even put on a Timberwolves Jersey!

You’re, like, the only player in recent memory that generated this much excitement.

There was Ricky Rubio, yes. There was Kevin Garnett returning, absolutely.

Those were special times, no doubt! But this time, you’re reuniting with Thibs, the best Timberwolves executive in franchise history!

So, Mr. Butler, you might not feel it yet, but your presence is changing a lot of things.

The franchise, the fanbase—you’re creating a winning atmosphere here in the Twin Cities.

You oughta be surprised, and excited!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.