Jimmy Butler, Your MRI Results Do Not Define You
Posted by on February 25, 2018

Dear Jimmy Butler,

Here are the MRI results:

Okay…results are results. I respect the outcome.

We could argue, until we’re blue in the face, what this means for you in the short-term versus the long-term, and what does this means for the Timberwolves playoff chances, etc.

….I don’t think we should do that. In fact, I think it’s borderline unnecessary to examine the topics above in detail because truthfully, we won’t have a definitive answer right away.

Only time, overtime, could show us the way…

Here’s what time will also show us: how you adjust to temporary setbacks.

What will you do, Jimmy Butler, to keep yourself in shape? (This includes leisurely activities)

What will you eat, Jimmy Butler, to make sure you’re less prone to injuries?

I don’t see you falling off of a canoe anymore:

Heh, which is good!

I see you taking care of yourself, Jimmy Butler, so I firmly believe your MRI Results do not define you.

You define yourself.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

