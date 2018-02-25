Dear Jimmy Butler,

Here are the MRI results:

NEWS: An MRI taken this afternoon on #Twolves forward Jimmy Butler's right knee revealed a meniscal injury. Further updates as to Butler's progress will be issued when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/IG3l9cODmb — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 24, 2018

Jimmy Butler is expected to undergo surgery in coming days and could return within 4-to-6 weeks, league sources tell Yahoo. Final timetable will be set after procedure. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2018

NEWS: Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery this morning on his right knee. The operation was performed by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Butler will be sidelined indefinitely. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/J7ZhxHhXvF — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 25, 2018

Okay…results are results. I respect the outcome.

We could argue, until we’re blue in the face, what this means for you in the short-term versus the long-term, and what does this means for the Timberwolves playoff chances, etc.

….I don’t think we should do that. In fact, I think it’s borderline unnecessary to examine the topics above in detail because truthfully, we won’t have a definitive answer right away.

Only time, overtime, could show us the way…

Here’s what time will also show us: how you adjust to temporary setbacks.

What will you do, Jimmy Butler, to keep yourself in shape? (This includes leisurely activities)

What will you eat, Jimmy Butler, to make sure you’re less prone to injuries?

I don’t see you falling off of a canoe anymore:

Heh, which is good!

I see you taking care of yourself, Jimmy Butler, so I firmly believe your MRI Results do not define you.

You define yourself.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

