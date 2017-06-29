Dear Jimmy Butler,

Remember what you did today?

And THEN you did this!

You weren’t kidding….

THAT really was your number.

Heh…Jimmy, I love the fact that you love your haters but I especially love your supporters.

Here are some of them:

When you think you're funny but bae ain't laughing #JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/gowp8NW8Is — Mike Gallagher (@Mike_Gally21) June 29, 2017

They’re hilarious!

Mr. Butler, you know this already: the Twin Cities have already embraced you, but what you did today… man, you’ve endeared yourself to Timberwolves fans.

As a fan, I’m … you know, I was THRILLED when Thibs got you.

NOW, I’m all smiles man….

Heh, you’re the best!

I can’t wait to get your autograph.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

