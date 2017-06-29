Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Jimmy Butler, you’ve endeared yourself to Timberwolves fans today
Posted by on June 29, 2017

Dear Jimmy Butler,

Remember what you did today?

And THEN you did this!

You weren’t kidding….

THAT really was your number.

Heh…Jimmy, I love the fact that you love your haters but I especially love your supporters.

Here are some of them:

They’re hilarious!

Mr. Butler, you know this already: the Twin Cities have already embraced you, but what you did today… man, you’ve endeared yourself to Timberwolves fans.

As a fan, I’m … you know, I was THRILLED when Thibs got you.

NOW, I’m all smiles man….

Heh, you’re the best!

I can’t wait to get your autograph.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

GIF: YouTube

