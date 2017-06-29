Posted byon
Dear Jimmy Butler,
Remember what you did today?
And THEN you did this!
You weren’t kidding….
THAT really was your number.
Heh…Jimmy, I love the fact that you love your haters but I especially love your supporters.
Here are some of them:
They’re great, AND hilarious!
Mr. Butler, you know this already: the Twin Cities have already embraced you, but what you did today… man, you’ve endeared yourself to Timberwolves fans.
As a fan, I’m … you know, I was THRILLED when Thibs got you.
NOW, I’m all smiles man….
Heh, you’re the best!
I can’t wait to get your autograph.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
