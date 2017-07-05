Dear Justin Patton,

I heard what happened:

Justin Patton Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/JloQnf8z7X — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 4, 2017

I was surprised like you. You worked out, and you injured yourself?

(That’s how I reacted)

Here’s how other fans felt:

So depressing — Logan Scott (@L_Scott10) July 4, 2017

Hopefully no more big injuries — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) July 4, 2017

We’re speechless, but (partially) relieved when we heard this:

Will be out minimum of 3 months. Assuming fracture heals, full return and good long term results. https://t.co/wVu4jMtRZA — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) July 4, 2017

Three months is a long time, no question about it, but don’t be too critical of yourself.

Remember this: injuries happen to the best of the best, even the players who will soon be the best.

(Yes, I’m talking about you)

Here’s a case study: Ricky Rubio.

This wouldn’t be the only time Rubio injures himself.

In his six-year tenure with the Timberwolves, Ricky Rubio’s had his fair share of injuries, including one last season:

Injury Update: Ricky Rubio has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow. He will be listed as out indefinitely » https://t.co/fblHXq5VK9 pic.twitter.com/lhpGNPxuar — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 1, 2016

To hear he’s going to be out indefinitely—man, I can’t imagine how Ricky must’ve felt.

It must’ve been hard on him.

As hard as it was on Rubio, he persevered (as you could see in the video above) and when he returned, it’s like he never had a setback.

Look what he did against the Wizards:

Look what he did later that month:

You see what I’m saying, Mr. Patton? Rubio, after returning from his injury last season, set a Timberwolves record for assists and had a career-high in points.

Mr. Rubio bounced back. He didn’t give up because of his setbacks.

I know you’re not going to give up either.

I know you will follow the schedule that’s laid out by the team trainer.

I will you will eat right.

I know you will put in the work, Mr. Patton, doing everything that’s right to ensure a successful return.

So Mr. Patton, before you leave the hospital and return to the gym, let’s reframe your mindset on the injury.

It’s not a setback, Mr. Patton, it’s a comeback.

You will bounce back.

Believe it!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

