Dear Justin Patton,

I saw your press conference today:

You were thoughtful, graceful and professional.

You also … showed off your new gear:

I see you! Wearing that Timberwolves jacket … like this wasn’t your first time. 😆

(You’re cool man)

You know, you stand out from the other rookies that were drafted by the Timberwolves. You bring personality, an infectious smile.

You’re a charismatic young man.

Don’t forget that. Regardless of the highs and lows that you will go through, and there will be plenty of those moments, just be you.

So enjoy the ride, my friend.

Enjoy the journey because this just happened:

You are officially official!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog. Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Gif: Giphy