Dear Justin Patton,

I know you’re the new guy here.

Congratulations! You’re in the NBA.

You’re not just anywhere though. You’re here with the Timberwolves.

That’s a big deal! I’m going to show you why in a second.

It may not feel like a big deal—I understand, you’re just getting started—but you are entering a great situation!

You’re entering an environment that values winning.

Take a look at the latest acquisition, in case you missed it 😉

You’re not going to see Thibs smile often, but when you do, you know the franchise is heading in the right direction!

Here’s another thing you should know about the Timberwolves: the fans!

Timberwolves fans loved the pick:

Love this pick. Needed another big man that can run the floor. This makes the wolves a solid team with length to boot. — Kevin Smith (@FakeKevinSmith) June 23, 2017

His mobility is looking pretty impressive for a 7 footer. — Greg R (@GregR_at_LEX) June 23, 2017

So, you see Mr. Patton? Timberwolves fans, because they love this pick, love you!

We’ve all seen your highlights:

Imagine what you will do for us on the court!

So you have a lot of allies in this franchise. You have the support of Thibs, the front office, the players—like Jimmy Butler!—and the fanbase.

So when you say you’re “looking forward to coming to Minnesota,” you should be:

Because you are right!

We’re ALL looking forward to seeing you in October.

Especially Timberwolves fans! (like myself)

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.