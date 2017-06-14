Mr. Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT.

And now, BIG KAT?!

Okay my man…

Anyways. Mr. Towns, that’s not what I want to talk about.

This is what I want to talk about:

My man…with the Instagram moxie!

I get what you’re saying, and so do the Timberwolves fans who saw your hashtag.

You’re more determined than ever to bring the Timberwolves to the postseason. (Isn’t that pretty obvious?)

So for me, I didn’t need Alysha Tsuji of USA Today to ask you to explain your hashtag, but you did so anyway:

“Yeah, we’re coming soon. The Timberwolves are not a team to just forget about. We’re gonna jump in that hunt sooner than later. I don’t wanna hear people say they never knew we were an NBA team. They knew us from the get.” (USA Today)

I’m glad you explained yourself because here’s what it revealed:

You care about the Timberwolves making the playoffs. You care about the Timberwolves winning a championship. You care about winning with this franchise. You care about winning in the Twin Cities. You care about winning in the state of Minnesota.

No doubts about it!

Alright, Mr. Towns you’re probably feeling tired. At the end of the day, what do I want you to remember? What is my point?

It’s elegantly simple: You—BIG KAT—care about winning it all with the Timberwolves!

So do I, and so do we.

We as in Timberwolves fans everywhere. As one of those representatives, I want you to know that we believe in your talents.

We want to see you win a championship here in Minnesota, so do your best—BIG KAT—to get ready for next season.

We’re #comingsoon to see you at the Target Center.

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: