Dear Kevin Garnett,

Today felt like yesterday:

This day in history (07) Kevin Garnett was traded to Boston for Ratliff, Big Al, Gerald Green, R Gomes, Sebastian Telfair & 2 1st rd picks pic.twitter.com/T8tOrQWPvt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 31, 2017

Yeap, on this day ten years ago, despite the persistent rumors of you playing elsewhere, you were finally traded to the Celtics.

You later won a title with them, and the Timberwolves won 22 games.

Both teams went in opposite directions, which was the beginning of what felt like a decade’s worth of suffering.

So unlike the Celtics fans who were celebrating the trade today, Timberwolves fans stayed silent.

Except for Tim Faklis:

For @AWAWBlog: On this day 10 years ago, Kevin Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics https://t.co/X1zvVATcWr pic.twitter.com/t9r8bNRteV — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) July 31, 2017

He wrote a nice little tribute to you.

Oh man…

I’m starting to remember the pain. It hurts.

It still hurts…

…okay! You did return to the Timberwolves because of Flip:

And you did retire with the Timberwolves:

To be continued… A post shared by Kevin Garnett (@tic_pix) on Sep 23, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

You couldn’t become part-owner—politics got in the way—but in the end, regardless of your tenure in Boston, your legacy will always be here in Minnesota.

This is where you belong.

—DP

