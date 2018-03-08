Dear Kevin Love,

I read your story:

I’ve never been comfortable sharing much about myself. I thought about mental health as someone else’s problem. I’ve realized I need to change that. https://t.co/355HcQw3Ei — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

I saw the reactions from allies like this guy:

You’re even more powerful now than ever before @kevinlove!!! Salute and respect brother! ✊🏾💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/6nL6WoZMCm — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 6, 2018

Oh, I didn’t forget the fans. They are your allies too:

Wow…I can't even describe how grateful I am for the love and support. More than anything, it's been amazing to see YOU tell your own stories about Mental Health. Let's keep it going. If want to share your story you can email me at kevin@playerstribune.com (yes I'll read it). — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 6, 2018

All in all, everyone around the league, no matter who they root for or who they play for, could relate to your struggles.

Everyone is going through something…

Whether we are basketball fans, Timberwolves fans, Timberwolves players, or ex-Timberwolves player such as yourself, we have our internal struggles.

We do a pretty bad job expressing them, especially when our societal norms categorizes us in boxes that denigrates other aspects of our selves.

I’m glad you did though. I’m glad you showed everyone that despite the social constructions that impairs our judgment on gender roles, in the end we are all human being with emotions and struggles that are relatable across the spectrum.

We just express them differently—and when high-profile stars like you do so, I just want you to know this: Kevin Love, You Touch Lives.

You Touch Lives When You Are Vulnerable.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

