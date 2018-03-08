Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Kevin Love, You Touch Lives
Posted by on March 8, 2018

Dear Kevin Love,

I read your story:

I saw the reactions from allies like this guy:

Oh, I didn’t forget the fans. They are your allies too:

All in all, everyone around the league, no matter who they root for or who they play for, could relate to your struggles.

Everyone is going through something…

Everyone is going through something.

Whether we are basketball fans, Timberwolves fans, Timberwolves players, or ex-Timberwolves player such as yourself, we have our internal struggles.

We do a pretty bad job expressing them, especially when our societal norms categorizes us in boxes that denigrates other aspects of our selves.

I’m glad you did though. I’m glad you showed everyone that despite the social constructions that impairs our judgment on gender roles, in the end we are all human being with emotions and struggles that are relatable across the spectrum.

We just express them differently—and when high-profile stars like you do so, I just want you to know this: Kevin Love, You Touch Lives.

You Touch Lives When You Are Vulnerable.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s